Global Diabetic Foods Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the diabetic foods global market. As per TBRC’s diabetic foods market forecast, the global diabetic foods market size is expected to grow from $21.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

Increasing cases of juvenile diabetes among children and youth is a key factor driving the growth of the diabetic food market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest diabetic foods market share. Major players in the diabetic foods market include David Chapman's Ice Cream Ltd., Fifty 50 Food Inc., Nestlé SA, Unilever PLC., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc.

Trending Diabetic Foods Market Trend

Product innovation is the key trend in the diabetic food market. The introduction of various items such as low-calorie sweet beverages, sugar-free jellies, diabetic bakery items, low-fat ice cream, and other dairy goods is attracting more customers towards diabetic foods. For instance, companies like Coke, Pepsi, Thumps Up and Sprite introduced new beverages such as protein shakes, good-for-good beverages, and functional waters that are gradually making their presence felt in retail stores and contributing to faster growth in the overall beverage category. With an annual growth rate of 7%, the carbonated soft drinks (CSD) industry in India is pegged at Rs 25,000. Coke's biggest segment in the US, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero Sugar, contributed to an 8% rise in retail sales growth last year for the brand of non-calorie sparkling soft drinks. It reported a 5% organic global growth overall for the year.

Diabetic Foods Market Segments

By Product Type: Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Beverages, Snacks, Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

By End User: Childrens, Adults

By Geography: The diabetic foods global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides diabetic foods market analysis, diabetic foods market research and insights on diabetic foods market size, drivers and trends, diabetic foods market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and diabetic foods global market growth across geographies. The diabetic foods global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

