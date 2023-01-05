Submit Release
Revolutionary Laptop Security Device to Debut from Booth 62141 in Eureka Park, at CES 2023

LapLok connected to users laptop in public space protects from thieves

Unattached LapLok device, introduced at CES 2023

LapLok -- a Pocket-Sized Security Guard Designed to Keep Laptops and Other Devices Secure, Anytime and Anywhere

Every 53 seconds someone is the victim of laptop theft. ... We designed LapLok to serve as your pocked-sized security guard”
— Ryan Angott, President of LapLok

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LapLok is poised to disrupt the future of laptop security, protection and safety with its next generation device. The product will officially launch from Booth #62141 in the Eureka Park Marketplace at CES 2023, January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The device effectively thwarts grab-and-go heists with a simple anti-theft solution designed to keep laptop and other devices secure and protected, regardless of whether you are working at a coffee shop, a remote work site or even your own workspace.

“Every 53 seconds someone is the victim of laptop theft,” said Ryan Angott, President of LapLok. “With the work-from-anywhere movement skyrocketing; airports, cafes, and shared workspaces have all become hotbeds for laptop theft. We designed LapLok to serve as your pocked-sized security guard. LapLok allows users to work calmly and confidently with the peace of mind of knowing your device and data aren’t going anywhere - even if you step away for a few minutes here and there.”

LapLok is designed to accommodate all laptops and tablets, no matter the brand or design. This approach provides the user with ultimate protection over an entire suite of devices. A mount arm is also available to connect LapLok with multiple devices, securing them all simultaneously. When not in use, LapLok's size and weight is roughly the same as a full-sized smartphone for compact portability. LapLok’s intelligent design also features an optional alarm & software enabled password recovery system.

LapLok will exhibit from Booth #62141 at CES 2023 (January 5-8 in Las Vegas) in the Eureka Park Marketplace Hall G at the Venetian Expo. The product will be demonstrated at CES. LapLok devices will be available on the market in early Q1 2023.

Additional information about LapLok can be found on https://laplok.com/ or @TechlokSolutions across social media.

Melanie White
BWF Sage Communications
+1 202-557-9700
mwhite@aboutbwf.com

