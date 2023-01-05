USAF VETERAN AND RADIOLOGIST BECOMES HOUSTON'S LEADING AMERICORPS PRESENTER OF THE ANNUAL PRESIDENTIAL AWARDS
Dr. Sonia White is an Air Force veteran, 5x Best Selling Author, Health Professional, Certified Life Coach, and Nonprofit Founder of the S.M.I.L.E. Foundation.
It's an honor to be surrounded by individuals who believe in our vision at Sonia R. White Enterprises and take time out to give cheerfully to those in need.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards has rapidly become recognized as an immense honor and highly anticipated annual event. On December 4, 2022, Air Force veteran and radiologist Dr. Sonia R. White of Sonia R. White Enterprises, L.L.C. hosted the third annual Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards led by Americorps at Hotel Zaza Museum District. Documented as the largest ceremony to date, the organizers recognized over 75 community service volunteers nationwide and over 430 attendees. The award ceremony featured Master of Ceremonies Jonathan Martin, Mistress of Ceremonies Dr. Mya Smith-Edmonds, award presenter Miss Houston 2022 Samantha Havenstrite, and moderator Berry Dynamic.
"The Selection Committee of Sonia R. White Enterprises, L.L.C. chose each of the honorees based on citizens displaying exemplary character and unparalleled leadership in the community," Dr. White states. "Each honoree has committed to over 4000 community service hours and exhibits outstanding character, worth ethic, and dedication to their communities."
The 2021-2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees included Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali of the Muhammed Ali Family, Air Force Hall of Famer Dr. Sheila Chamberlain, global humanitarian Karlie Redd, international peace advocate King Yahweh, human rights activist Krishna Vavilala, community activist Jimmy Olson, outreach leader Sharon McLaurin, community service leader Shirley Luu, community service leader Vanessa Reed, and many more.
The President's Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003. In 2017, Dr. Sonia R. White received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from former President Barack Obama. She gained notoriety for her outreach program, The B.I.R.T.H. Project, for its "Bible Initiative Reaching The Homeless." Dr. White would offer Bibles and inspirational books to the homeless in hopes they would be encouraged not to give up. She wanted them to know that their circumstances can change with God and that it is not their final destination if they want more. As someone who was once homeless, Dr. White is proof of the hope and strength the Bible gives to help overcome adversity.
In 2018, she received a Congressional Recognition for hosting the first documented President's Volunteer Service Awards (P.V.S.A.) in Houston. In 2019, she founded the S.M.I.L.E. Foundation Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit that eliminates fear and threats to minority young men through her "Cop to Mentor" program while supporting STEAM education and financial literacy. Her passion for helping young minority men derives from the overflowing empowerment platforms for young women. As a mother of twin boys, she wanted to create a platform to empower young men after losing her brother to gun violence at a young age.
"Preserving our youth to enjoy a successful and productive future is essential," she states. "It's disheartening to see young minority men die at young ages and be set up for the prison system. I hope to provide as many resources as possible for young men to thrive."
Dr. Sonia R. White is highly respected for her humanitarian efforts on a global scale and believes in giving back. She is a proud veteran and radiologist. She's been featured in Sheen Magazine's "Top 22 Women of 2022" and CORE magazine's "Top 100 Professionals for 2022." Donations from the Presidential Awards supported her foundation's free Smart Men In Leadership Excellence lunch and learn. The workshop sponsored ten young men ages 10-19 and granted them access to stock portfolios. Featured guest speakers included Dr. Mathew Knowles, City Council Elect Ivan Sanchez, community leader Pastor Jamail Johnson, and business expert Jerome D. Love. This year, Dr. Sonia R. White will create a radiology course for individuals seeking to enter the medical field and formulate partnerships with S.T.E.M. academies.
"I believe the ultimate sacrifice a person can give is their life and time," Dr. White mentions. "It's an honor to be surrounded by individuals who believe in our vision at Sonia R. White Enterprises and take time out to give cheerfully to those in need. We will continue celebrating volunteers with this award ceremony and bringing the experience to other cities nationwide."
To learn more about Dr. White and her organizations, visit www.drsoniawhite.com and follow @presidentialawards on social media.
