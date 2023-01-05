Revolutionary Technology Reimagining Shoes Based on Individual Measurements to Debut at CES 2023

ALIA Technologies (dba EnricoCuini) debuts at CES 2023 in Las Vegas ALIA Technologies, Inc. (dba Enrico Cuini) is poised to disrupt the future of retail shoe sales with their proprietary ALIA (Active Lift in Alignment) support technology. The product will officially launch this week at CES 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alia Technologies, Inc. (dba Enrico Cuini) is poised to disrupt the future of retail shoe sales with their proprietary ALIA (Active Lift in Alignment) support technology. The product will officially launch from Booth #54518 in the Venetian Expo Halls at CES 2023, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Developed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Taryn Rose (known for her eponymous collection that marries fashion with function) and Italian footwear designer, former architect Enrico Cuini, their designs are crafted using ALIA patented and proprietary technology that provides personalized, made-to-measure fits through computer vision and proprietary algorithms.

“There are two broad categories of why it is so challenging to make heels comfortable,” said Taryn Rose, MD, CEO of Alia Technologies, Inc. “First, it’s about physics which our ALIA foot support system addresses and second it’s about proper fit. We have created a sophisticated measuring system using image recognition and AI to avoid the difficulty of training sales staff while at the same time delivering the best fitting and most comfortable shoes in the market.”

ALIA (Active Lift in Alignment) combines cutting edge technology with luxury Italian design to produce a line of high-fashion, men’s and women’s shoes that are widely embraced as the most comfortable and best fitting on the market. Their shoes dissipate pressure across a greater foot surface area to dynamically allow for pressure relief, stability and energy return, making even the highest, sexiest stilettos comfortable.

Additional information about Alia Technologies can be found on www.enricocuini.com or @enricocuini across social media.

