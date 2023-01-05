Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,562 in the last 365 days.

Revolutionary Technology Reimagining Shoes Based on Individual Measurements to Debut at CES 2023

ALIA Technologies (dba EnricoCuini) debuts at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

ALIA Technologies, Inc. (dba Enrico Cuini) is poised to disrupt the future of retail shoe sales with their proprietary ALIA (Active Lift in Alignment) support technology. The product will officially launch this week at CES 2023

Visit Booth 54518 in Venetian Expo to see how ALIA Technologies (dba Enrico Cuini) is creating a new model of how to fit and Retail shoes 

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alia Technologies, Inc. (dba Enrico Cuini) is poised to disrupt the future of retail shoe sales with their proprietary ALIA (Active Lift in Alignment) support technology. The product will officially launch from Booth #54518 in the Venetian Expo Halls at CES 2023, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Developed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Taryn Rose (known for her eponymous collection that marries fashion with function) and Italian footwear designer, former architect Enrico Cuini, their designs are crafted using ALIA patented and proprietary technology that provides personalized, made-to-measure fits through computer vision and proprietary algorithms.

“There are two broad categories of why it is so challenging to make heels comfortable,” said Taryn Rose, MD, CEO of Alia Technologies, Inc. “First, it’s about physics which our ALIA foot support system addresses and second it’s about proper fit. We have created a sophisticated measuring system using image recognition and AI to avoid the difficulty of training sales staff while at the same time delivering the best fitting and most comfortable shoes in the market.”

ALIA (Active Lift in Alignment) combines cutting edge technology with luxury Italian design to produce a line of high-fashion, men’s and women’s shoes that are widely embraced as the most comfortable and best fitting on the market. Their shoes dissipate pressure across a greater foot surface area to dynamically allow for pressure relief, stability and energy return, making even the highest, sexiest stilettos comfortable.

Alia Technologies will exhibit from Booth #54518 at CES 2023 (January 5-8 in Las Vegas) in Halls A-D at the Venetian Expo Halls.

Coverage is welcome
Additional information about Alia Technologies can be found on www.enricocuini.com or @enricocuini across social media.

Melanie White
BWF Sage Communications
+1 202.557.9700
mwhite@aboutbwf.com

You just read:

Revolutionary Technology Reimagining Shoes Based on Individual Measurements to Debut at CES 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.