Mobilize acquires Mission Cultivate

Accelerating DoD, federal, and commercial data-driven collaboration

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobilize, a Denver-based product and data company, has acquired Mission Cultivate, a Cincinnati-based strategic planning firm in marketing and finance. Mission Cultivate was acquired for an undisclosed amount, and the official acquisition date is January 1st, 2023.

The announcement comes as Mobilize moves into its most significant phase of scale with several multi-million dollar contracts in execution this fiscal year.

With this acquisition, Mobilize expands its team and capabilities to include robust marketing and expert financial management and creates a more streamlined organizational hierarchy. The acquisition of Mission Cultivate allows for the rapid buildout of RevOps necessary for Mobilize’s growth trajectory.

Mobilize is known for its Strategic Coordination Suite (SCS), innovation and improvement products that change agents use to engage in a common operating picture.

