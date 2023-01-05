NEW YEAR, NEW MUSIC, NEWMAN
Hailey Newman Releases New Single, Video “Worth Fighting For” To Ring In The New Year
This new single holds a special place in my heart because we wrote it for all those who feel that they aren’t worth fighting for”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 gets off to a winning musical start for award-winning Kentucky singer/songwriter Hailey Newman. Her new single and video “Worth Fighting For” have been released on all digital platforms Tuesday, January 3rd.
— Hailey Newman
“Worth Fighting For” was just added to Spotify’s “Top Country Hits”, the streaming platform’s #1 independently curated country playlist, one of five of Hailey’s songs to secure a slot there.
The song's creation has a special connection for Hailey and her Eastern Kentucky home, which is less than 30 minutes from Van Lear, KY, and "Butcher Holler", the homeplace of the undisputed Queen Of Country Music Loretta Lynn. Hailey co-wrote “Worth Fighting For” with Kim McLean, who was Loretta Lynn’s final musical collaborator. The two were completing a book, set for a 2023 release, when Ms. Lynn passed away in October 2022.
“This new single holds a special place in my heart because we wrote it for all those who feel that they aren’t worth fighting for”, said Hailey, who added that she was honored to co-write "Worth Fighting For" with McLean, the Grammy nominee and Dove award winner who has also had her songs recorded by Tim McGraw, LeeAnn Womack, Trisha Yearwood, and many others on the Nashville "A" list.
"Worth Fighting For" puts aside the often-forced steel guitars and beers-and-trucks country tropes for a much more pop-country sensibility that adds to the track's themes of empowerment, friendship, and lifting up those around you.
“Showing someone they’re worth fighting for builds a bridge of trust and self-confidence for that person going through hard times,” says Hailey. And, in 2023, that’s definitely worth fighting for.
About Hailey Newman:
Singer-songwriter Hailey Newman draws from her Eastern Kentucky upbringing to fuse together a contemporary pop-rock sensibility combined with her deep country roots that have led so many from her region to travel the famed "Country Music Highway" to success in Nashville.
Growing up near Prestonsburg, Kentucky less than 30 minutes from the childhood homeplace of the Queen Of Country Music Loretta Lynn, Hailey first hit the stage performing Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” during her Middle School talent show. As her career has grown, Hailey has released multiple singles co-written with veteran Nashville songwriters including Kim McLean, Doug Kahan & Holly Lamar, and Texan songwriter Drew Womack.
Heavily involved in her community, Hailey supported relief efforts in the wake of 2022’s devastating Eastern Kentucky floods by donating proceeds from her “Enjoy The View" single release to aid flood victims through the "Kentucky Rising" effort organized by fellow Eastern Kentucky artists Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakum. Newman was awarded "Best Musician" in 2022 by Kentucky's Mountain Top Media radio and television stations. Learn more at www.HaileyNewman.net.
Single Name: “Worth Fighting For”
Audio/video release date: January 3rd, 2023
Label/Development: PCG Artist Development
Songwriters: Hailey Newman, Kim McLean
Buy/Stream/Listen: linktr.ee/HaileyNewman
Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9RrQ_xqUnw
Spotify’s Top Country Hits Playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7d85RPHimZb0gR4PlY3IKq?si=_oUJ5NDoQZObk5YdMWEmBA
Jeff Johnson
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-819-6777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other