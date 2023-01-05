Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - January 5, 2023
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Top videos this week include one from Civil Mentors who take a look at China's Skyscraper Ban. China’s decision to ban the construction of new skyscrapers in several major cities has sparked widespread debate and controversy. Learn the reasons behind the ban and its potential consequences. The next top video is courtesy of Interesting Engineering who review the giant excavators working throughout the world.
More content shares from members include:
• RAIC | IRAC - 2022 Governor General’s Medals ceremony and public lecture on January 23
• Skyline Group - Roof Walkway Systems – Including Aluminum and Paver – Configured to Your Needs
• Nesbitt Training - Keep it Simple
• tcgpr - In2ition Realty and Orion Realty Holiday Campaign raise nearly $55,000 for Peel Children’s Aid Foundation
• Diversified Communications - Geo Week Keynote Announced: How Ready is the AEC Industry for Digitalization?
• Sustainable Buildings Canada - SBC Thanks Two Board Members Stepping Down in 2023
• Procore Technologies - Canadian construction trends to watch in 2023
• IAPMO - 2027 UPC, UMC Development Timeline Now Available
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community.
