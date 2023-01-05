eDiscovery Today Announces 2023 State of the Industry Report
Compiled by eDiscovery Today and sponsored by EDRM, the third annual report discusses key trends in eDiscovery from industry professionals and thought leaders.
The eDiscovery Today survey, rich with quantitative data to highlight trends over time, has become a barometer of adoption, challenge and expansion of eDiscovery technology and practice.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eDiscovery Today, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, cybersecurity, data privacy and information governance trends, best practices and case law, and the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), the leader in setting global standards for eDiscovery, announce the release of the 2023 State of the Industry Report regarding key trends in eDiscovery.
— Mary Mack, CEO of EDRM
Compiled by eDiscovery Today and sponsored by EDRM, the third annual report discusses key trends including remote vs. in-office work, attending in-person legal technology conferences, use of predictive coding technology, discovery of data from mobile devices and collaboration apps, use cases for eDiscovery, biggest overall eDiscovery trends in 2023 and the eDiscovery challenges not being discussed enough.
“The data sources, use cases and challenges for eDiscovery continue to evolve and they reflect how we work and communicate in society today”, stated Doug Austin, editor of eDiscovery Today. “The 2023 State of the Industry Report is the most comprehensive report yet in gauging those trends and what they can mean for legal and eDiscovery professionals. I’m grateful to everyone who participated in this year’s report and especially grateful to eDiscovery Today Foundational Partner EDRM for once again sponsoring and promoting the survey and report!”
“The eDiscovery Today survey, rich with quantitative data to highlight trends over time, has become a barometer of adoption, challenge and expansion of eDiscovery technology and practice,” said Mary Mack, CEO of EDRM. “EDRM is proud to sponsor and promote this survey with our trusted media partner, eDiscovery Today, and we are grateful to our EDRM community for their enthusiastic response.”
The report includes survey results regarding key trends of 410 legal industry professionals (with breakouts by corporate, law firm, service/software provider and consultancy respondents) and observations from 38 key industry thought leaders regarding these trends. This FREE report is available to email followers of eDiscovery Today. To follow eDiscovery Today, go to the eDiscovery Today website and enter your email address in the right sidebar to receive this report and any other reports published by eDiscovery Today, as well as emails with links to new posts.
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for over twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About EDRM
Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery.
