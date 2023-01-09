Dr. Ella G. Faktorovich Honored for Excellence in Ophthalmology & Eye Surgery

Submit Release
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, , UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, California Ophthalmologist, Dr. Ella G. Faktorovich has been selected for the America's Best Physicians registry for 2023. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.

Dr. Faktorovich practices Ophthalmology and Surgery of the Eye at the Pacific Vision Institute, One Daniel Burnham Court, in San Francisco. Her care includes Laser vision correction, LASIK, PRK, Advanced Cataract Surgery, Refractive surgery, Collagen cross-linking, Corneal Surgery, Transplants, and Presbyopia surgery.

Dr. Faktorovich founded the Pacific Vision Institute more than twenty years ago. Under her leadership, the Institute has continued to bring the newest diagnostic and treatment technologies to patients throughout the Bay area. The doctors there have been continually recognized for their leading research and educational projects.

She is also the Founder and Chair of the annual "San Francisco Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgery Symposium". More than one hundred nationally renowned specialists have taught there, including department chairs, faculty from academic centers, leaders of large practices throughout the country and scientists at major pharmaceutical and technology companies. The Symposium has been profiled in major Ophthalmic and Optometric publications.

In addition to her other accomplishments, Dr. Faktorovich is the author of the definitive textbook on the use of femtosecond laser technology in all-laser LASIK or IntraLASIK. The book has been reviewed in the “American Journal of Ophthalmology” and received praise from fellow surgeons as “necessary…for any refractive surgeon”.

Dr. Faktorovich graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California-Berkeley. She received her Medical Degree, with honors, from the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine (UCSF) and completed her residency at the UCSF Department of Ophthalmology. She then completed advanced training in Laser and Refractive Surgery at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at the UCLA School of Medicine.

Over the years, thousands of patients have chosen Dr. Faktorovich and the team at “Pacific Vision Institute” for their laser vision correction. The list includes countless physicians and surgeons, both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Faktorovich is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, California Medical Association, San Francisco Medical Society, Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, International Society of Refractive Surgery, and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestPhysicians.com or contact Dr. Ella G. Faktorovich, MD directly at 415-922-9500 or https://www.pacificvision.org/. You can also follow Pacific Vision Institute on social media: https://www.instagram.com/pacificvisioninstitute/, https://www.facebook.com/PacificVision/, and https://twitter.com/pacific_vision.

The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations, or advertising in their selection process. Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Doctors that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Physicians" directory.

