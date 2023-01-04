Homicide: 6200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:58 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located three adult male victims and one juvenile male victim all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the adult male victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The additional victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Benjie Byers, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.