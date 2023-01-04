Interstate 90 Reopened (Eastbound Only) from Mitchell to Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 has been reopened (eastbound only) from Mitchell to Sioux Falls as of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Travelers should be aware that many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts. Crews continue to work to clear and open these locations.

Westbound I-90 remains closed from Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) to Mitchell. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

I-90 travel conditions:

Due to the heavy snowfall and sustained high winds experienced during this storm, travelers should expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads and snow-covered shoulders; along with low visibility due to blowing snow.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove snow and ice in the driving lanes and the snow remaining on shoulders over the next few days.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to impact state highways in the central and southeastern areas of South Dakota with the greatest snowfall totals from this storm system.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access all the latest information, please click on the Winter Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

