Lane shift scheduled for I-64 East near Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

The left lane of Interstate 64 will be closed between mile markers 41 and 42.5 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, through 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, to prepare for a new traffic pattern near the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge.



Once complete, two lanes of eastbound traffic will be shifted onto newly paved highway. The work is part of an approximately $224 million project under Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.​​