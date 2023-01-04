Best-selling Crime Novelist Publishes New Edition of Groundbreaking Medical Thriller
Re-release of 2017 title by award-winning, best selling author Lisa Towles - Choke, coming January 18, 2023
A twisty and riveting ride to the very end.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A magnificent story…a smokin’ good read.” Les Edgerton
— Cat Connor, author of The Byte Series
“Grabbed me by the throat...a must-read” - Judith Schiess Avila, NYT Best-Selling author of Code Talker
“A compelling story that's hard to put down" - Midwest Book Review
Award-winning and Amazon bestselling crime novelist Lisa Towles, of OAKLAND, will release a new edition of her 2017 psychological thriller, Choke, through Indies United Publishing House on January 18, 2023. Towles is drawing on local media support to promote her book launch, including interviews on the Spies, Lies, and Private Eyes podcast, Tech With Heart TV, and the book will be available in Kindle and paperback from all book retail outlets.
Towles’ last four thrillers have each won wide industry acclaim. The Ridders (November 2022) was the Winner of the 2022 American Fiction Award for Crime Thrillers and was Longlisted for a Millennium Literary Award. Hot House (June 2022), a #1 Amazon Kindle Bestseller, was the 1st place Winner of The Book Fest 2022 literary award for Mystery/Crime and Ninety-Five (2021) won 2022 Reader’s Favorite and 2021 Literary Titan awards. In addition to writing, Towles’ real passion is supporting other authors. She speaks frequently about creativity and has brought her Strategic Self Care platform to numerous literary and entrepreneurial groups. Following The Ridders and Choke, Salt Island, the second in her E&A Investigations series, is queued for release by Indies United on June 7, 2023.
When nursing assistant Kerry Stine is blamed for the death of a hospital patient, her life goes into freefall - fired, wanted by the police, and a stranger is squatting in her apartment who believes she possesses a priceless historical treasure. Three thousand miles away, Dr. Adrian Calhoun has developed a highly controversial cure for lung cancer, making him a target and a liability to the pharmaceutical industry. Kerry’s search for the truth about her squatter leads her to a different truth – about a part of her past she’s not ready to face and a precious jewel that can’t possibly be hers. Adrian must protect his secret formula and his vulnerable control group, before Pharma gets to them first. In an unpredictable turn of events, the destinies of Adrian and Kerry collide to produce stunning revelations that change their lives forever. Towles’ taut writing blends memorable characters and cutting-edge medical research with a potent mix of power, corruption, secrets, and the lies that protect them.
Towles works full-time in the tech industry, has an MBA in IT Management, and is Board President of Oakland-based nonprofit BRIDGEGOOD. The author is available for interviews, podcasts, and appearances. Special discounts are offered to book clubs wanting to order multiple copies of this book. For media bookings, contact the author directly at lisamarietowles@gmail.com. Visit the publisher’s website to read the synopsis, watch the book trailer, see editorial reviews, and read a sample of Choke.
