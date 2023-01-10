NEXCOM VTC 1031 and nROK 1031 Improve Traffic Safety with Smart City Applications Designed for Public Transit Providers
Edge AI Computing and Video Surveillance Technology Deliver Advanced Accident Detection, Route Optimization, and Reliable Passenger WiFi
Smart cities around the world are using AI to improve pedestrian and traffic safety, including improving accident detection and reaction timeliness””FREMONT, CA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent mobility appliance, announced today launch of artificial intelligence (AI)-capable vehicle and railway PCs designed to improve traffic safety with the latest in accident detection technology. The VTC 1031 and nROK 1031 power smart city applications delivering advanced vehicle and railway safety capabilities, including Edge AI computing, traffic monitoring, video surveillance, and reliable public WiFi access.
“Smart cities around the world are using AI to improve pedestrian and traffic safety, including improving accident detection and reaction timeliness,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The NEXCOM VTC 1031 and nROK 1031 deliver Edge AI capabilities via that latest in PoE camera technology. With more computing power, public transit agencies are using smart city technology to reduce accidents, deliver more reliable passenger WiFi access, and better optimize bus routes.”
Compatible with both Hailo AI and Google Coral AI accelerator, the VTC 1031 and nROK 1031 power smart transportation applications that collect and analyze key data, including traffic light recognition, intrusion, driver behavior, and pantograph inspection through inferencing. For public transportation providers, advanced seat occupancy monitoring powered by AI improves route optimization for trains and buses. Other PC capabilities include a built-in GNSS module to track arrival times and bus route optimization, as well as freight management and railway operating systems.
The compact mid-range vehicle and railway PCs from NEXCOM are equipped with an Intel Atom® x6413E processor, I/Os, and expansion slots. Delivering improved performance, the compact and efficient PCs support VGA/HDMI displays and expansion modules that are perfect for smart traffic applications. For example, the VTC 1031 and nROK 1031 power improved platform surveillance for accident avoidance, while a coupling monitor helps to ensure railway vehicle connection. Video surveillance is collected and stored in the NVR, with secure export functionality.
Powering the latest advancements in wireless connection, the NEXCOM VTC 1031 and nROK 1031 offer an M.2 Key E and M.2 Key B to support Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G modules. The industry-leading technology delivers faster WiFi speeds, lower latency, and higher-density connections for railway operators and passengers, as well as powering enhanced commuter information and advertising content. The technology is compatible with 5G Sub-6 modules and Wi-Fi 5/6/6E (2.4/5/6GHz) modules with client mode, real AP, and full WiFi router functionality, delivering hundreds of simultaneous connections.
Key Features:
CPU: Intel Atom® x6413E, 4 Core, 1.5GHz
Ethernet: 1 x Intel® 2.5G + 1 x 1G
PoE: 2 x 1G (w/ 802.3at/af) total 60W and 2 x M12 2.5G (802.3af/at) total 60W
Power Input: DC 9V to 36V and DC 24V
Operating T: -40°C to 70°C
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
