Jan. 14 MDC virtual program to focus on backyard biodiversity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People don’t always have to travel to far-away forests and grasslands to find a variety of animal and plant species. There may be more life in the yard surrounding your house than you realize.

People interested in learning about the diversity of life that can be found around many homes can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Habitats: Biodiversity in Your Backyard.” This free online program will be Jan. 14 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is for ages 6 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188923

At this program, MDC Naturalist Betzaida Rivera will discuss the variety of animal and plant species that can be found in a yard. She will also have tips on how to make your yard friendly to pollinators and other types of wildlife.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

