Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Additional Staff Hires in Administration

PHOENIX – Governor Katie Hobbs is making an additional round of announcements of several staff members in her administration. With a proven track record of success and years of expertise, these are the dedicated professionals who will make her administration successful and help build an Arizona for everyone. Governor Katie Hobbs will continue to announce staff and cabinet members in the coming days.

"I'm thrilled to add these talented and experienced individuals to my administration and am honored they've agreed to serve Arizona, said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m confident that this group has what it takes to help make our administration a success and make Arizona the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Staff Members:

Bo Dul, General Counsel:

Bo Dul was Senior Counsel at the States United Democracy Center. Prior to that, she was the State Elections Director and General Counsel in the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Before that, Bo was Partner in the Political Law Group at Perkins Coie LLP. She received her Juris Doctorate from NYU School of Law and Master’s in Public Affairs from Princeton University, and clerked for Chief Judge Theodore McKee on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Tonya Hamilton, Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family Director

Tonya Hamilton was appointed as Director of the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF) in January 2023. Previous to Ms. Hamilton's appointment, the native Phoenician served 28 years working for the State of Arizona and its citizens at the Pima County Juvenile Court Center, the Arizona Supreme Court, and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry. Following her time at state agencies, Hamilton has worked the last 15 years in various roles, such as Tribal Liaison, Substance Abuse Prevention Manager, and overseeing Project Directors for grant funding. Hamilton also currently serves as an ex officio member of the Arizona Commission of African American Affairs, a member of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, and has participated on the Governor’s Veterans Policy Academy Team.

Marisol Flores-Aguirre, Southern Arizona Office Director:

Marisol Flores-Aguirre MBA, M.A Candidate Human Rights Practice (she/ella), has nearly twenty years of cross sector experience ranging from small business, public and private sector to higher education. She is passionate about women in leadership, and building collaborative, innovative teams. Marisol is a native Tucsonan, activist & human rights advocate. She holds an Executive MBA from Eller College of Management from the University of Arizona. Marisol was named 40 emerging leaders under 40 in 2011 and 2016.



Jason Chavez, Director of Tribal Affairs:

Jason Chavez is a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation from the San Miguel Community in the Chukut Kuk District. Most recently, Jason served as the elections outreach manager in the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Jason holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Political Science from Virginia Tech.

