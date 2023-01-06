SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Dahlia Lithwick
SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes award-winning author, lawyer, and journalist Dahlia Lithwick in two new episodes Saturday, January 7, 2023.
These issues are bigger than just the written opinions of the Supreme Court. It is important that each of us realize that by committing to issues for the long term, we can be the agents of change.”MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network is starting 2023 off with a bang! . . . welcoming award-winning author, commentator, lawyer, and journalist Dahlia Lithwick to the program with two new episodes Saturday, January 7, 2023. Lithwick is a Canadian-American lawyer, writer, and journalist who is the author of the 2022 book, "Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America". In addition to hosting the award-winning Supreme Court podcast Amicus, Lithwick has served as a senior editor and correspondent for Slate covering the U.S. Supreme Court since 1999. Lithwick has been a popular guest on programs such as The Rachel Maddow Show, the Daily Show, MSNBC, CNN, and The Colbert Report. A prolific guest columnist, her work appears in The New York Times, The New Republic, Harper’s, The New Yorker, The American Prospect, Elle, The Ottawa Citizen, and The Washington Post.
Co-host Jackie Gardina stated, “reading Dahlia’s book, 'Lady Justice' and talking with her on SideBar was a breath of fresh air. It reminded me why I chose to enter the legal profession. It was heartening to read and discuss so many stories of strong women, many of whom are not common names from history, and yet who were incredibly influential in the legal battles against oppression in our country.”
In 2018 Lithwick received the American Constitution Society’s Progressive Champion Award and the Hillman Prize for Opinion and Analysis. She won a 2013 National Magazine Award and has been twice awarded an Online Journalism Award for her legal commentary. She was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in October 2018.
“We invited Dahlia to SideBar’” said co-host Mitch Winick, “because she writes and speaks about unheralded women lawyers who were warriors and gladiators in the fight for equality and justice. Their stories provide role models for our law students, current, and future lawyers who understand that many of these critical battles are still underway.”
Lithwick has held visiting faculty positions at the University of Georgia Law School, the University of Virginia School of Law, and the Hebrew University Law School in Jerusalem. Lithwick earned her B.A. in English from Yale University and her J.D. degree from Stanford University.
In discussing the importance of discussing these types of issues on SideBar, Winick, President and Dean of Monterey College of Law, emphasized that “Jackie and I believe that legal education should extend beyond the law school classroom and be part of our public dialogue.” Gardina, Dean of the Colleges of Law in Santa Barbara and Ventura adds, “Constitutional rights do not exist in a historical vacuum. If we want to understand the context of current legal decisions, it is important to discuss why these laws originally came about, how they have evolved over time, and how they will be applied in the future.”
SideBar is scheduled to publish new episodes on the Legal Talk Network each 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
To listen to current SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
