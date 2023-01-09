Glen Jarvis, Executive Vice President of Nutritional Products International, Heads Up South Pacific Region Expansion
Glen is going to help foreign health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to export their products to the U.S.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Jarvis, Nutritional Products International’s new Executive Vice President, will help NPI reach the four corners of the world.
“Glen is going to help foreign health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to export their products to the U.S.,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “He has worked for years in the sports nutrition and health and wellness sectors in sales and as CEO of his own company.”
Jarvis, who will split his time between Australia and New Zealand, previously was the head of national sales and marketing for Advanced Sports Nutrition. Along with product development, manufacturing and marketing, he went on to co-found LiveLean Pro, which uses nanotechnology to maximize the body’s ability to absorb the nutrients when taking dietary supplements.”
“This is an exciting time in my career,” Jarvis said. “My experience in the sports nutrition and health and wellness industries will serve me well when working with these companies. I understand the development of products as well as how to promote and sell products.”
Gould said there are so many companies with great products that don’t have the sales and marketing staff to break into the U.S. consumer market.
“For 15 years, NPI has worked with domestic and international health and wellness brands that want to expand sales or launch products in America,” he added.
Jarvis is now part of Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” system, which streamlines expansion plans and product launches.
“We import, distribute, and promote products to large and small retailers in the country,” Gould said. “NPI provides sales experience, marketing creativity, and operational services to our clients.
“We become the U.S. headquarters for our international clients,” he added. “NPI understands the retail market here. We meet with buyers during the year from some of the most sought-after retail companies.
“Glen will now work with South Pacific Region companies that want to enter the American consumer market,” Gould added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
