Re: Traffic Notification Rt 7 Salisbury

The roadway has been cleared of this accident for through traffic.


Thank you for your patience


Regards

VSP New Haven 

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 4:30 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Notification Rt 7 Salisbury

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks


News Release - Traffic Notification


Route 7 near Holman Rd in Salisbury will have traffic congestion due to a  crash.


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


