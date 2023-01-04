Re: Traffic Notification Rt 7 Salisbury
The roadway has been cleared of this accident for through traffic.
Thank you for your patience
Regards
VSP New Haven
Sent: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 4:30 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Notification Rt 7 Salisbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
News Release - Traffic Notification
Route 7 near Holman Rd in Salisbury will have traffic congestion due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Regards
VSP New Haven