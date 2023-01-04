Wednesday, January 4

Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

When Washington Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the Senate in 1992, she says, male senators treated her with some trepidation. But now she has outlasted almost all of them, becoming the first woman appointed president pro tempore — a senior member of the majority who presides over the Senate and is third in line to the presidency. Murray, 72, says she sees her own ascension to the post as another example of the slow, steady progress of women in the perpetually old-fashioned Senate — not only as an example for young people, but as a platform for women’s issues, like paid leave and child care, that she has championed for years. She first ran as a self-proclaimed “mom in tennis shoes,” and she still wears them to this day, as a grandmother. Continue reading at Associated Press. (Jacquelyn Martin)

Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?

A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. “Looking forward we still have a very robust economy, it’s the envy of the United States, we still have gangbuster industries doing very, very well and I believe there is a reason that that will continue,” Inslee said while speaking with TVW’s Austin Jenkins. Inslee’s budget is a 12% increase over current spending, despite anxieties over inflation and economic downturns. But the governor says the state also has $2 billion in reserves as a cushion. He further argues that the state plans to give a tax break to some residents (the Working Family Tax credit), but no general tax cuts. Also, the state still has considerable issues to address, which “demand investments.” Continue reading at KUOW. (NW News Network)

WA scores in federal omnibus spending bill

In a mad rush before the end of the year, Congress finally passed an omnibus federal spending bill. Washington’s congressional delegation made sure that important projects around the Puget Sound will receive a federal financial boost, to the tune of $44 million. More than a quarter of that money will fund health care and child development. Pierce County will get help for its homeless residents. Transportation on land and at sea will improve. And there are grants for environmental restoration and economic development, too. Washington will be in line for even more federal support for the next few years. Sen. Patty Murray will chair the budget-writing Senate Appropriations Committee. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (J. Scott Applewhite)

Bellingham Herald

Corps of Engineers repairs damaged Nooksack River levee in this once-in-a-career event

Columbian

Nearly $19K awarded to Washington School for the Deaf

The Daily News

Commissioner’s decision stands after rescinding letter to Longview about HOPE Village funding

Everett Herald

Marysville aims to prosecute drug, disturbance cases in municipal court

Decisions on light rail, buses and more loom in 2023

Editorial: 500 reasons to end income cap on Social Security tax

News Tribune

‘This is a crime of terrorism.’ WA men accused of substation attacks appear in court

Olympian

Federal agents: Two Puyallup men arrested and charged for Christmas substation attacks

Peninsula Daily News

Five respiratory illness deaths reported on North Peninsula

Puget Sound Business Journal

WA Supreme Court speeds up review of Albertsons dividend ahead of sale

Microsoft video game workers form company’s first US union

Seattle Medium

New Laws To Watch in 2023

Policies Continue to Restrict Quality of Life For the Formerly Incarcerated in the U.S.

Seattle Times

Seattle building canoe carving center in SLU to showcase Native culture

WA Sen. Patty Murray, for now, is second in line for presidency

Seattle City Council confirms Diaz as police chief

The Skanner

Inflation, Unemployment, the Housing Crisis and a Possible Recession: Two Economists Forecast What’s Ahead in 2023

Congress Considers Bill Making $60K the Minimum Salary for K-12 Teachers

U.S. Supreme Court is Taking Longer to Hear Cases

Sol De Yakima

Senadora Patty Murray es, por ahora, la segunda en la línea de sucesión presidencial

Spokesman Review

Getting there: City Line bus route will use new system to shorten waits at red lights

Spokane County asking state lawmakers for jail funding, reduced housing regulations and baseball stadium money

Washington Post

FDA to permit some retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle Public Utilities to assess Duwamish River ahead of another king tide

Realtors back Gov. Inslee’s $4 billion housing proposal

Lynnwood protestors, city council concerned about opioid treatment facility

‘Something has to change’: Marysville cracks down on public drug use

KOMO 4 TV (ABC):

New law requires employers to disclose salary ranges on job listings

KNKX Public Radio

No-till farming, cover crops reduce greenhouse gasses but cost growers at the start, study finds

KUOW Public Radio:

Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023

The Stranger

Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare