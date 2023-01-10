Baker Announces New Personalized Digital Learning Experiences
Baker proudly unveils three brand-new, personalized digital learning experiences that are sure to revolutionize the way you learn.
At Baker, we understand the importance of providing meaningful education tailored to individual needs and situations – because only then can true learning and behavior changes take place.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) announced that sales professionals and leaders can now access 16 digital learning experiences from anywhere in the world, at any time. This announcement comes as part of the ongoing development of Baker Communications' FuelPacks, self-contained and self-directed learning for 21 critical sales competencies. According to the company, salespeople and leaders can quickly increase their skills using FuelPacks, in order to better compete in any economic climate.
— Walter Rogers, Chairman, Baker Communications
“Today we are excited to announce the release of three new additions to our personalized digital learning experience FuelPacks catalog: Embracing Sales Technology, Milestone-Centric Sales Process, and Presentation Approach,” according to Shelby Bybee, VP of Partner and Product Development. She went on to add, “Each experience takes around 25 minutes (plus resources), with learners gaining actionable insights that they can apply directly in their roles.”
Baker says that these experiences are designed to help sales professionals and leaders continuously increase their selling performance without taking up a large amount of time in the workday. Some of the key outcomes announced for the new additions are as follows:
Embracing Sales Technology
• Consistent and effective use of a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system
• Master social selling
• Video proficiency
Milestone-Centric Sales Process
• Identify the milestones within the sales process
• Leverage crucial techniques to move the prospect from one stage to the next
• Use a predictive scorecard to determine the likelihood of success.
Presentation Approach
• Strengthen the seller's ability to know the audience and organization's needs
• Engage the audience with a powerful opening
• Close the presentation with a compelling call to action that moves the sale forward.
"At Baker, we believe that personalized digital learning experiences are critical to aid the success of sellers and sales leaders. We understand the importance of providing meaningful education tailored to individual needs and situations – because only then can true learning and behavior changes take place." Said Walter Rogers, Chairman of Baker Communications.
With personalized digital learning experiences, data-driven sales enablement methodology, and a full line of technology to provide advanced insights and personalized learning paths for sellers, BCI says that they are leading the way in helping their customers build world-class sales teams. The company went on to mention that over 1.5 million professionals have benefited from their solutions since 1979 and that BCI's personalized training and coaching have produced measurable results that significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams around the globe. BCI said that its clients who comprise the company’s Advisory Board said that they see many benefits as a result of using this innovative platform.
About Baker Communications, Inc.
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI (Baker Communications Inc) uses sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.
As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results and significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com for more information.
