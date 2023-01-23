Dr. Michael Rothstein Honored for Excellence in Prosthodontics, Dental Implants & Cosmetic Dentistry
New City, New York Dentist Selected to "America's Best Dentists" 2023 Directory
Dr. Michael Rothstein Selected for the "America's Best Dentists" Award for 2023”NEW CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Rothstein has been selected for the seventh consecutive year to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2023. Selections were made by the “National Consumer Advisory Board”, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Rothstein is an award-winning Prosthodontist, who specializes in smile-makeovers, including porcelain veneers, all ceramic crowns, and dental implants. He has also forged a distinguished reputation in crafting beautiful, natural-looking veneers, utilizing state-of-the-art, equipment and exceptional artistry.
His practice, an affiliate of The Smilist Dental, is located at 16 Squadron Blvd, Suite 105 in New City, and serves patients in Rockland County and throughout the Tri-State area.
Services include: Aesthetic Dentistry, All Phases of Restorative Dentistry including Crowns, Bridges, Dentures and Fillings, Dental Implants, Periodontics (Gum Treatments), Oral Surgery, Endodontics (Root Canals), Cerec Digital Dentistry, Gingival Laser Surgery, 3-D Imaging and Zoom Whitening.
The practice also includes multiple Dental Specialists, who consult frequently on dental cases to provide the finest, most comprehensive care available. The practice is well-known for consistently providing a comfortable patient experience, in a relaxing and modern environment.
Dr. Michael Rothstein received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Stonybrook University in 1994. He performed a General Practice Residency at The Bronx VA Medical Center. He then went on to complete his Specialty Residency Training in Prosthodontics at the Manhattan VA Medical Center.
Dr. Rothstein has served as a Cerec Dentistry Clinical Mentor/Instructor and Clinical Instructor at New York University School of Dentistry. During his 29 years in practice, the doctor has remained active in continuing education and is at the forefront of modern dental techniques.
Dr. Rothstein has received the “America's Best Dentists” recognition for 7 consecutive years, since 2017. He was also named “Top Dentist in the Hudson Valley in 2021”.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Michael Rothstein, DDS directly at 845-634-8866 or www.Rothsteindentistry.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.
