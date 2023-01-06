Nine Doctors From Medicor Cardiology Named 2022 NJ Top Docs
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 9 providers at Medicor Cardiology for 2022.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Steven Georgesson, Dr. Jason O. Hall, Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, Dr. Chao-Tarng Cheng, Dr. Archana Patel, Dr. Ashok A. Patel, Dr. Edward Rachofsky, Dr. Parag Patel, and Dr. Joe Ahn of Medicor Cardiology for 2022.
Medicor Cardiology has been caring for the residents of central New Jersey since 1977 and has established itself as the hallmark of cardiac care in Somerset County by providing comprehensive, high quality cardiac services. All reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at Medicor Cardiology are board certified and demonstrate expertise within specialized areas of cardiology.
Personalized care is provided to each patient from initial consultation to prevention, diagnosis and treatment strategies. The practice’s two locations provide state-of-the-art diagnostic testing services for your convenience. While their experienced, caring team enables the physicians to readily meet all of your important cardiac needs in a timely manner.
To learn more about Medicor Cardiology, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/medicor-cardiology/
