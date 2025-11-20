Dr. Nader A. Bakhos of Orthocenter Earns 2025 NJ Top Doc Recognition

Nader A. Bakhos, MD

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to announce that Dr. Nader A. Bakhos, a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon, has been reviewed and approved for 2025 based on merit. Dr. Bakhos is widely recognized for his unwavering commitment to patient-centered care, combining advanced surgical expertise with genuine compassion. He specializes in joint replacement surgery at Orthocenter, with a particular focus on muscle-sparing, minimally invasive techniques for hip and knee replacements—procedures designed to reduce recovery time and enhance long-term mobility.A native of Monmouth County, New Jersey, Dr. Bakhos began his academic journey at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, where he earned his undergraduate degree. Driven by a deep passion for medicine and helping others, he returned to his home state to attend the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark. There, he graduated with honors and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society—an achievement that reflects his academic excellence and dedication to the field.Dr. Bakhos continued his medical training with a rigorous Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he developed a strong foundation in comprehensive musculoskeletal care. He then pursued advanced fellowship training in Adult Reconstructive Surgery through the esteemed Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship at New England Baptist Hospital, a nationally recognized leader in orthopaedic and joint replacement surgery. During this time, he gained extensive hands-on experience in complex primary and revision hip and knee replacements, refining the techniques he now brings to his patients every day.In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Bakhos is a committed researcher and advocate for innovation in joint replacement surgery. His research interests include soft tissue preservation in total hip arthroplasty, strategies to reduce the need for blood transfusions, and approaches to lower the risk of hip dislocation after surgery. His findings have been presented at national conferences, contributing to the ongoing evolution of best practices in orthopaedics. A lifelong learner and passionate professional, Dr. Bakhos regularly participates in national and international conferences, staying current with the latest breakthroughs and technologies in orthopaedic surgery. His dedication to continuous improvement ensures that each patient receives state-of-the-art care tailored to their individual needs and lifestyle.Dr. Bakhos is an active member of several leading medical organizations, including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and the International Congress for Joint Reconstruction. Through these affiliations, he remains closely connected to the forefront of his specialty and committed to excellence in all aspects of patient care. With deep roots in the community and a practice built on trust, expertise, and empathy, Dr. Bakhos is proud to help patients reclaim their mobility and improve their quality of life—one step at a time.To learn more about Dr. Nader A. Bakhos, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/orthocenter/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

