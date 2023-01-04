Rivalry Tech releases mobile ordering app for healthcare workers and beyond
App allows employees and visitors at institutional dining facilities to mobile order in-house food and beverage.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based tech company Rivalry Tech, known for modernizing mobile-ordering fulfillment processes with their leading software platforms, has released mobile ordering application myEATz in the App Store and Google Play.
Rivalry Tech created the myEATz platform for facilities with 24/7/365 dining needs with the initial focus on healthcare. Healthcare workers, more than ever, are stretched thin on both time and energy. With myEATz platform implemented, healthcare workers are able to download the application, order ahead, and skip the line at their campus dining options. Taking advantage of myEATz gives healthcare employees the opportunity to utilize their break time to the fullest. myEATz also gives facilities another perk to enhance employee wellness efforts through their perks programs. CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Knape, has a personal connection to the myEATz platform..
“Being married to a nurse, and living next door to the largest medical center in the world, I’ve seen the challenges faced by healthcare workers the past few years. To offset long hours and short breaks, the myEATz platform can truly give time back to healthcare workers by letting them skip the line.”
The launch of the myEATz app will give healthcare workers another consistent way to order ahead from the platform and enjoy their break instead of waiting in line.
myEATz is not only for the healthcare space. In September 2022, myEATz launched at Margaritaville Lake Conroe to allow guests to mobile order food and beverage directly to their pool chair. The expansion is in its second phase with plans to rollout into other hotels.
About Rivalry Technologies
Rivalry Tech, created and manages myEATz and sEATz, modernized mobile ordering solutions for professional sports, healthcare, business dining, and leisure facilities that focus on operational efficiencies. myEATz and sEATz offer mobile ordering, express pickup, and hardware options that are tailored to enterprise clients' needs throughout the US.
Megan Fier
Chief Marketing Officer-Rivalry Tech
