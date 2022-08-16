Rivalry Tech Launches Mobile Ordering at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston
Our experience in the sports and entertainment industry has overly prepared us to move into the leisure market.”CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivalry Tech, the Houston based mobile ordering platform company, launched at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston this week. Rivalry Tech implemented its myEATz mobile ordering platform poolside for the customers of the bars and grills on the resort. Customers can now order food and drinks from the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and Lone Palm Bar to be delivered right to their lounge chairs.
— Charles Willis, COO, Rivalry Tech
With more than just the customers in mind, Rivalry Tech designed and deployed a custom QR code system for each lounge chair and table to increase operational efficiency for the Margaritaville Lake Resort staff.
“We wanted to be sure the rollout of the myEATz mobile ordering platform was helpful to the Margaritaville staff, not a hindrance to their existing process. We created custom QR codes and a color coded map to easily identify where the mobile orders are going,” said Charles Willis, Chief Operating Officer for Rivalry Tech.
This is not the first time the Rivalry Tech Team has used their operational expertise to help big brands rollout mobile ordering capabilities.
“Our experience in the sports and entertainment industry has overly prepared us to move into the leisure market. We’ve become experts in overlaying our platform to be used in high volume events. Our platform is proven, and our operational focus supports that success,” said Willis.
The Food and Beverage team at Margaritaville Lake Resort worked closely with the Rivalry Tech team to implement the technology.
“The Rivalry Tech team helped us to seamlessly implement mobile ordering at Margaritaville Lake Resort. They created the marketing materials, established custom QR codes, uploaded mentors and trained our staff onsite. The whole process has been easy and collaborative,” said Amit Sen, director food and beverage for Margaritaville Lake Resort.”
About Rivalry Tech
Rivalry Tech creates and implements proven mobile ordering solutions across the hospitality industry. The flagship platform, sEATz, is developed for sports and entertainment venues and has been a proven partner at stadiums and venues across the USA. Rivalry Tech expanded the proven mobile ordering technology and best practices to develop myEATz. The myEATz mobile ordering platform supports daily operations at facilities in healthcare, business dining, and leisure industries.
Across all verticals, Rivalry Tech focuses on the end user experience with user friendly UX/UI and increasing operational efficiencies for the client. Rivalry Tech set itself apart from the competition by ensuring operational success in addition to top-tier software platforms.
Read more on Rivalry Tech and the myEATz platform at www.rivalrytech.com
About Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston
The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, an all-suite resort, features 335
guest suites; including 32 lakefront cottages, on 186 lakefront acres on Lake Conroe. It is
the first Margaritaville Resort in Texas. Bars and restaurants feature signature
Margaritaville dining concepts – the LandShark Bar and Grill with boat slips on Lake
Conroe, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, the Lone Palm Pool Bar, the License to Chill Bar and
Café, Joe Merchant’s Coffee and Provisions, Boathouse Bar and Lounge, and a Margaritaville
Retail Shop.
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston offers an array of recreational
activities: an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor
pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, and fishing. Margaritaville’s popular full-
service St. Somewhere Spa, and a spacious, Fins Up Fitness Center, provide exceptional
wellness options. With 72,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor IACC-approved meeting
space, the resort can host special events and meetings of every size. Located just an
hour from Houston and about three hours from the major hubs of Austin, Dallas and San
Antonio, the resort is within easy reach of over 19 million Texans. The project is a joint
venture of Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies. The Margaritaville
Lake Resort, Lake Conroe |Houston, is part of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality
company’s Benchmark Resorts and Hotels portfolio.
