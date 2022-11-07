Mobile Ordering Company Rivalry Tech Closes $3.5M Raise Following Industry Expansion
Rivalry Tech, a SaaS startup that has developed mobile ordering platforms that modernize fulfillment operations for high volume venues, has raised $3.5M.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the expectation for seamless mobile ordering grows, Rivalry Tech, a SaaS startup that has developed mobile ordering platforms that modernize fulfillment operations for high volume venues, has raised $3.5M. The raise closed after Rivalry Tech expanded its scope beyond sports and entertainment venues with the launch of their myEATz platform early this year. CEO Aaron Knape says much of the funding will be put toward building out Rivalry Tech’s myEATz platform expansion into healthcare, leisure, and business dining. With the focus on improving the customer experience and bringing Rivalry Tech’s technology to 24/7/365 facilities through myEATz, funds will also be used to increase personnel and support at Rivalry Tech.
Led by Sightcast, Houston-based venture capital group, with participation from Softeq Venture Studio and a host of other investors, such as the Rice University’s Valhalla Investment Group, some of the funds will continue to support Rivalry Tech’s ongoing sports and entertainment platform, sEATz. Neal Simpson, Managing Partner of Sightcast Capital Partners believes in the product and the team..
“Sightcast Capital Partners looks to invest in strong, founder-led companies that bring a forward-thinking solution to everyday problems. In Rivalry Tech, we saw a team that recognized an opportunity to streamline the way in which food and beverage transactions occur in the healthcare, leisure, sports, and entertainment markets. Their two-sided approach of using technology as a tool to increase vendor profitability and also positively influence consumer experience is what immediately attracted us to this opportunity. We are excited to work alongside Aaron, Marshall and the entire Rivalry Tech organization and we have the utmost confidence in their ability to make Rivalry Tech the market leader in the mobile ordering experience.”
Taking notice of the growth and new verticals was Softeq Venture Studio. Softeq specializes in custom hardware and software development which aligns perfectly with Rivalry Tech’s myEATz expansion. Knape shared..
“As we begin scaling our customer base, Softeq was the perfect choice as both an investment and development partner. With their focus on innovation combined with their extensive experience in enterprise software and hardware, we believe they can strategically elevate us to the next level.”
Co-Founder Marshall Law had the initial idea to create sEATz after a homerun went directly over his seats at a 2017 Astros World Series game while he waited in a concessions line. Reflecting on that moment, Law has enjoyed growing his idea into a scaling and expanding company with Knape..
“We have built an amazing mobile ordering platform over the last 4 years for some of the best teams in professional and collegiate sports. It is exciting to see our success in sports and entertainment translate into opportunities in other industries. People want the best mobile ordering experience no matter where they are. That is exactly what we provide!”
About Sightcast Capital Partners
Sightcast Capital Partners is a Houston based venture capital group that looks for partnerships with talented entrepreneurs who have the desire and determination to build industry changing companies.
About Softeq
Softeq Development Corporation provides early-stage innovation, technology business consulting, and full-stack development solutions to enterprise companies and innovative startups.
About Rivalry Technologies
Rivalry Tech, created and manages myEATz and sEATz, modernized mobile ordering solutions for professional sports, healthcare, business dining, and leisure facilities that focus on operational efficiencies. myEATz and sEATz offer mobile ordering, express pickup, and hardware options that are tailored to enterprise clients' needs throughout the US.
