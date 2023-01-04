Submit Release
Reports OPEN: Quarter 2 Reporting

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 2 (October, November, and December) are open as of January 1, 2023. These reports will close on Sunday, January 15th.

These reports will need to be reviewed, validated, and certified. Superintendent certification is required for all quarterly reporting, with the exception of Attendance data, which is validated in Quarters 1, 2, and 3, then certified in Quarter 4.

Reporting Resources:

For questions about quarterly reporting contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

 

