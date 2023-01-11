Industry-Leading, Innovative Pro-R Duct System Is Now Available Nationwide

Submit Release
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-R, a duct system revolutionizing the HVAC industry, is now available nationwide. And, over the course of the last several years, the premium phenolic ductwork solution has earned the trust - and gained respect - from contractors and engineers.

Pro-R is a patented rectangular duct system manufactured by Ducts and Cleats, a ductwork fabrication company located in St. Paul, Minnesota. With over 55 years of experience in ductwork fabrication and air-flow design, Ducts and Cleats engineered Pro-R to meet the need for a durable, high-performance, and easy-to-install phenolic duct system. Since its inception, Pro-R has received great acclamation and success, and Ducts and Cleats has expanded to meet the demand, forging partnerships with leading manufacturer’s reps across the country.

From a contractor’s point of view, Pro-R’s easy-to-install design dramatically reduces project timelines, a valuable benefit. Andy Elings, vice president of Camblin Mechanical, has utilized Pro-R on several jobs and appreciates the durable design and smooth installation process. Most recently he and his team chose Pro-R Rectangle for a project at Cass County Hospital in Iowa.

“The product showed up on time and on spec. When it was unloaded into the staging area, I couldn’t believe how sturdy Pro-R Rectangle was,” Elings explained. “It was a win-win-win utilizing a high-quality product that required no additional training of our team and the installation process is familiar. Everything went seamlessly.”

Pro-R is available in four different product lines- Pro-R Rectangle, Pro-R Round, Pro-R Double Wall, and Pro-R Indoor. Pro-R is garnering recognition as being lightweight, durable, thermally and energy-efficient, and having an aesthetically-pleasing design with 20+ color options.

Pre-insulated with Kingspan phenolic insulation, the advantages of Pro-R are dual-fold. First, there is no need to hire an insulation contractor, and secondly, the phenolic insulation makes Pro-R up to 60% lighter than other duct systems. Both save time and money, speeding up project timelines and benefitting contractors. Pro-R’s tough metal exterior provides a duct system that withstands harsh weather conditions, while its phenolic insulation and integrated joints provides industry-leading, near-zero air leakage rates and superior thermal performance, with R-values ranging from R-6 up to R-47.

With its use of industry-standard TDC connections, Pro-R eliminates the headaches that come with other phenolic duct systems that require caulk, tape, and glue in the installation process.

“Hearing first-hand accolades from contractors and field professionals underscores the real-time benefit Pro-R is having as the industry’s premier duct solution - indoors or out,” explained Kevin Albers, VP of Pro-R Product Management and Marketing. “With nationwide distribution, we offer our customers our best in-class pre-insulated duct system, while proudly providing the best service and support.”

To learn more about the Pro-R duct system, visit www.prorduct.com or to view Pro-R manufacturer rep locations, visit https://www.prorduct.com/replocator

Case Study: Pro-R Installation at Lyndale Community School

