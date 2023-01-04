COVID-19 Daily Update 1-4-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 4, 2023, there are currently 1,439 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Harrison County, a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 75-year old female from Taylor County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, a 95-year old female from Upshur County, and a 43-year old male from Harrison County.

“We send our sympathies to the friends and families of these individuals,” said Jeffrey H. Coben, M.D., Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s choose to be vaccinated and boosted for the peace of mind that comes with knowing that we have done all we can to protect our loved ones.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (126), Boone (30), Braxton (5), Brooke (12), Cabell (71), Calhoun (1), Clay (7), Doddridge (2), Fayette (23), Gilmer (3), Grant (5), Greenbrier (24), Hampshire (16), Hancock (12), Hardy (11), Harrison (60), Jackson (15), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (126), Lewis (11), Lincoln (29), Logan (13), McDowell (20), Marion (70), Marshall (22), Mason (35), Mercer (55), Mineral (20), Mingo (31), Monongalia (48), Monroe (22), Morgan (16), Nicholas (17), Ohio (21), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (7), Preston (23), Putnam (43), Raleigh (80), Randolph (22), Ritchie (5), Roane (9), Summers (8), Taylor (23), Tucker (3), Tyler (7), Upshur (32), Wayne (20), Webster (3), Wetzel (10), Wirt (1), Wood (57), Wyoming (23). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.