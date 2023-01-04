CCHR Upcoming Seminar for Professionals – An Expert’s View of the Baker Act

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. There were 15,457 involuntary psychiatric examinations initiated on senior citizens during 2018/2019 according to the Baker Act Reporting Center. As reported by the Baker Act Reporting Center, an astounding 36,078 involuntary psychiatric examinations were initiated on children across the state. Tampa Bay area attorney and former Assistant Public Defender of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Carmen Miller, Esq., is the featured speaker at the seminar on mental health rights.

In Florida the mental health law allows a child, an adult or elder to be involuntarily seized and sent for a psychiatric examination, called a Baker Act.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, January 14th, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) invites mental health providers, guardians ad litem, social workers, law enforcement officers, school staff, social workers and anyone interested in protecting their loved ones from abuse of the Baker Act , to a complimentary seminar.In Florida the mental health law allows a child, an adult or elder to be involuntarily seized and sent for a psychiatric examination which is called a Baker Act. From years 2020 -2021 over 38,000 children were involuntarily sent to a psychiatric facility, many without their parent’s knowledge or consent, representing about 20% of the 202,600 Florida individuals Baker Acted during that time period. [1]At this seminar you will learn, among other learning objectives, the following from attorney Carmen Miller - an expert on the subject of the Baker Act:1. The legal context and intentions of the Baker Act.2. A more comprehensive understanding of the laws covering involuntary examinations.3. Be able to identify the basic human rights impacted by the Baker Act and the unintended consequences that exist.4. Action steps to protect yourself, your children, and all those individuals you are entrusted to shepherd or teach who may be impacted by the Baker Act.As a private attorney in the Tampa Bay area for many years, Ms. Miller has worked on countless Baker Act cases. She also served for over 8 years as an Assistant Public Defender for the 13th Judicial District, Hillsborough County and has given many talks and seminars on the subject of the Baker Act to health care professionals, attorneys and individuals alike.This live seminar will be held from 2:00 to 3:30 on Saturday January the 14 at the office of Citizen’s Commission on Human rights located at 109 Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater. Call (800) 782-2878) for more information.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.Sources:[1] Nearly 20% of Floridians ‘involuntarily examined’ under Baker Act were kids https://www.wfla.com/news/florida/nearly-20-of-floridians-involuntarily-examined-under-baker-act-were-kids/

As a parent in Florida, you have the right to help your minor child in a time of crisis before the initiation of a Baker Act.