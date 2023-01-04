I-29 Reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023; I-90 to Remain Closed through Overnight

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been reopened from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) due to significant snow accumulation and multiple stranded vehicles blocking lanes of traffic. Clean-up has been extremely slow due to the large number of vehicles that are stuck and stranded on I-90. Clean-up will completed during the morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

I-29 travel conditions from Sioux Falls to Brookings:

A No Travel Advisory will be in place through the overnight on this section of I-29.

Due to the heavy snowfall and sustained high winds, travelers should expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads and snow-covered shoulders; along with low visibility due to blowing snow.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove snow and ice in the driving lanes and the snow remaining on shoulders over the next few days.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

State Highways:

No Travel Advisories remain in place on state highways across the central and southeastern portion of South Dakota, with many highways physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts and stranded vehicles. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid the I-90 closure. Travel conditions are still very difficult. Many vehicles are becoming stuck on these state highways due to drifting snow.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access all the latest information, please click on the Winter Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

