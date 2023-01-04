From Idea to Integration: Broad Partner Network Supports Customers with Their Low-Cost Automation

Robot manufacturers, component providers, integrators: the individual puzzle pieces are used to create a Low-Cost Automation solution tailored to the customer that pays for itself in 3 to 12 months. (Source: igus GmbH)

Test before you invest: Thanks to the customer testing areas, interested parties can find out how quickly and easily robot programming works before they invest and can have their individual Low-Cost Automation application tested. (Source: igus GmbH)