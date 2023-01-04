Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 05, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 05, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Fulton
|Evergreen Local School District
Evergreen Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Four County Career Center
Four County Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Danville Local School District
Danville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Village of Grover Hill
Village of Grover Hill
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark County District Board of Health
Stark County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
