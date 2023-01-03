Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 03, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, January 3 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 3, 2023

 

Communications Received

 

As appointed by Article II, Section 4, of the Constitution of Pennsylvania for the meeting of the General Assembly the House of Representatives came to order at 12 noon.

Deputy Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of State, presented the election returns for all candidates for membership in the House of Representatives.

The Oath of Office was administered to the Members by the Honorable John McNally, Judge, Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas.

The House and Senate are required by statute to meet in Joint Session to certify election returns for the offices of Governor and Lt. Governor.

The Oath of Office was administered to Vincent DeLiberato, Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau, by the Honorable P. Kevin Brobson, Justice of Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Oath of Office was then administered to the Speaker-Elect Mark Rozzi by the Honorable P. Kevin Brobson, Justice of Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Presentation of the gavel was given by Representative Jim Gregory to Speaker Mark Rozzi.

The Mace was placed on the Rostrum indicating that the House is in Session.

The Speaker appointed David Brogan as Parliamentarian of the House.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate

January 3, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of witnessing the opening, counting and computing of the official returns of the election for Governor and Lt. Governor, held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the several counties of the Commonwealth, and to elect the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate

January 3, 2023

RESOLVED, That the Senate is organized in Regular Session and ready to proceed to business.  The House shall be so advised.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows:

In the Senate
January 3, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, January 9, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

            Adopted Voice Vote

From the Senate

 

Voting Schedule

 

Motion to Adjourn           100 – 100                  Not Adopted

(Cutler)

Concurrence

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

Bills Referred

 

Bills Recommitted

 

Bills and Resolutions Reported from Committee

 

Bills Removed from the Table

 

Bills Placed on the Table

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in Recess.

 

