Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 03, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, January 3 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 3, 2023
Communications Received
As appointed by Article II, Section 4, of the Constitution of Pennsylvania for the meeting of the General Assembly the House of Representatives came to order at 12 noon.
Deputy Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of State, presented the election returns for all candidates for membership in the House of Representatives.
The Oath of Office was administered to the Members by the Honorable John McNally, Judge, Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas.
The House and Senate are required by statute to meet in Joint Session to certify election returns for the offices of Governor and Lt. Governor.
The Oath of Office was administered to Vincent DeLiberato, Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau, by the Honorable P. Kevin Brobson, Justice of Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The Oath of Office was then administered to the Speaker-Elect Mark Rozzi by the Honorable P. Kevin Brobson, Justice of Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Presentation of the gavel was given by Representative Jim Gregory to Speaker Mark Rozzi.
The Mace was placed on the Rostrum indicating that the House is in Session.
The Speaker appointed David Brogan as Parliamentarian of the House.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate
January 3, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of witnessing the opening, counting and computing of the official returns of the election for Governor and Lt. Governor, held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the several counties of the Commonwealth, and to elect the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate
January 3, 2023
RESOLVED, That the Senate is organized in Regular Session and ready to proceed to business. The House shall be so advised.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows:
In the Senate
January 3, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, January 9, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
From the Senate
Motion to Adjourn 100 – 100 Not Adopted
(Cutler)
Concurrence
The House of Representatives is in Recess.