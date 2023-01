CES 2023: PH Business Forum - Gateway to Southeast Asia

CES 2023: PH Business Forum, Your Gateway to Southeast Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philippines is so excited to be hosting another business forum at CES 2023 on Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 1 PM.Join us for a conversation on how technology and innovation is shaping the businesses landscape in the Philippines, the emerging sectors, and opportunities for partnerships as the Philippines strengthen its digital infrastructure.Attending CES? Connect with the Philippine delegation.Register at: https://bit.ly/CES23PH