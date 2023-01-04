All the Above Records Announces Breakthrough Animated Video Concept
ZØ Marie’s “Alright” Animated Lyric Video is the First in the SeriesNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina Rizzo, President of All the Above Records, proudly announces the animated lyric video for "Alright" by ZØ Marie. The "Alright" animation is the first release of a compilation of videos that will take the viewer on a visual journey entitled SOULMATE.
The video takes place in ZØ's World, a mystical realm between heaven and Earth, where your experiences are positive and life-affirming. ZØ World is a way of life I wish we experienced every day. ZØ, the character, embodies ZØ Marie's essence with her signature big hair and elegant features. "The female lead in the video is my alter ego," states ZØ Marie. She is willing to take risks, especially in love. She has an adventurous nature, allowing her to experience life in new ways.
ZØ Marie's marketing and creative awareness were the sparks of creating the series. ZØ says, "I have never seen an animated lyric video that told a visual storyline. Some lyric videos had closed captioning but not in the way that I wanted my animated videos to look. I saw a gap in the market and decided to create a product that would speak to my fans.”
Dana DiPatri, the series animator, brought ZØ Marie's vision to life. She created ZØ World and the ZØ character, carefully translating ZØ Marie's vision. She began to create art in different formats at a very young age. DiPatri says, "My main graphic style is cartoon design. I love the simplistic look of it, adding contours and bright colors for dimension to make things pop. My favorite art form is realism when painting or drawing. ZØ and DiPatri grew up together, and after reconnecting and sharing their experiences, they discovered a natural partnership. DiPatri says, "I'm so happy to be working with ZØ. We are using our talent to do something we are passionate about."
ZØ Marie's first official music video has achieved a milestone of one million views. ZØ says, "Never in a million years would I have dreamed that my first music video would go viral." ZØ hopes to continue engaging with her audience with the release of her animated video series.
ZØ Marie was born Kristina Marie Rizzo, the second oldest of four siblings in southern New Jersey. Her father named her after singer/songwriter Teena Marie, his favorite artist. The Columbia University in the City of New York English major, who is graduating next year, creates music because she wants the world to be a better place. ZØ Marie aims to inspire others to be their best version through her art. Ultimately, her Superpower is to spread love and positivity.
"Alright" Lyric Video