Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,097 in the last 365 days.

All the Above Records Announces Breakthrough Animated Video Concept

ZØ Stars in the "Alright" Animated Lyric Video

ZØ Marie

ZØ Marie’s “Alright” Animated Lyric Video is the First in the Series

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina Rizzo, President of All the Above Records, proudly announces the animated lyric video for "Alright" by ZØ Marie. The "Alright" animation is the first release of a compilation of videos that will take the viewer on a visual journey entitled SOULMATE.

The video takes place in ZØ's World, a mystical realm between heaven and Earth, where your experiences are positive and life-affirming. ZØ World is a way of life I wish we experienced every day. ZØ, the character, embodies ZØ Marie's essence with her signature big hair and elegant features. "The female lead in the video is my alter ego," states ZØ Marie. She is willing to take risks, especially in love. She has an adventurous nature, allowing her to experience life in new ways.

ZØ Marie's marketing and creative awareness were the sparks of creating the series. ZØ says, "I have never seen an animated lyric video that told a visual storyline. Some lyric videos had closed captioning but not in the way that I wanted my animated videos to look. I saw a gap in the market and decided to create a product that would speak to my fans.”

Dana DiPatri, the series animator, brought ZØ Marie's vision to life. She created ZØ World and the ZØ character, carefully translating ZØ Marie's vision. She began to create art in different formats at a very young age. DiPatri says, "My main graphic style is cartoon design. I love the simplistic look of it, adding contours and bright colors for dimension to make things pop. My favorite art form is realism when painting or drawing. ZØ and DiPatri grew up together, and after reconnecting and sharing their experiences, they discovered a natural partnership. DiPatri says, "I'm so happy to be working with ZØ. We are using our talent to do something we are passionate about."

ZØ Marie's first official music video has achieved a milestone of one million views. ZØ says, "Never in a million years would I have dreamed that my first music video would go viral." ZØ hopes to continue engaging with her audience with the release of her animated video series.

ZØ Marie was born Kristina Marie Rizzo, the second oldest of four siblings in southern New Jersey. Her father named her after singer/songwriter Teena Marie, his favorite artist. The Columbia University in the City of New York English major, who is graduating next year, creates music because she wants the world to be a better place. ZØ Marie aims to inspire others to be their best version through her art. Ultimately, her Superpower is to spread love and positivity.

Terri Rossi
All the Above Records
+1 910-264-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

"Alright" Lyric Video

You just read:

All the Above Records Announces Breakthrough Animated Video Concept

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.