SCAN Announces Appointment of Dr. Benjamin K. Chu and Dr. Amol S. Navathe to Board of Directors
Seasoned Health System Expertise Recruited to Help Guide Growing, Nationally Recognized Not-For-Profit Healthcare OrganizationLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced the addition of Benjamin K. Chu, M.D., MPH, MACP and Amol Navathe, M.D., Ph.D to its board of directors.
As SCAN continues its trajectory of national growth and diversification, Chu and Navathe will support and guide SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan in their efforts to reduce health disparities and improve healthcare for the growing number of older adults and vulnerable populations in the United States.
"We are honored to welcome these two exceptional leaders to the SCAN Board of Directors," said SCAN Board Chair Linda Rosenstock, M.D. "As SCAN continues to pioneer new ways of achieving its mission of keeping seniors healthy and independent, we are excited to tap into the expertise of Dr. Chu and Dr. Navathe.”
Chu comes to SCAN's board with over four decades of healthcare experience as a clinician, administrator, and policy advocate. Since retiring in 2021, he currently chairs the National Committee for Quality Assurance Board; serves on the Geisinger Health System, Geisinger Health Plan and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Boards; and is a member of the Quality Committee of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Board.
Throughout his accomplished career, Chu has held various senior leadership positions, including president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Health System; executive vice president and group president for the Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Georgia regions; president of the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation; and other notable leadership positions in public health and academia. He previously served as chair of the Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Fund.
Navathe is a tenured faculty member in the Departments of Health Policy and Medicine and a Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania. He also serves as the Vice Chairman and Commissioner of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), a non-partisan agency that advises the US Congress and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Medicare policy. In addition, Navathe co-founded Embedded Healthcare (acquired by Clarify Health), a healthcare technology company that brings behavioral economics solutions to improving affordability and quality.
Navathe's previous roles include serving as director on the Board of Hawaii Medical Services Association's Integrated Services Inc. for-profit subsidiary and the Board of the United States Multi-Payer Claims Database Initiative from 2010-2014. In addition, he co-founded Health Care: The Journal of Delivery Science and Innovation, serving as its co-editor-in-chief.
These appointments come on the heels of SCAN's recent news that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Oregon-based CareOregon to combine as a mission-driven not-for-profit healthcare organization under the name HealthRight Group, bringing together the expertise and resources of two nationally renowned organizations to improve access for people traditionally underserved by the US healthcare system. Upon closing, Chu and Navathe will join the other SCAN Group board members and four directors from CareOregon as the governing board for HealthRight Group.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization, serving more than 300,000 members (270,000 through Medicare Advantage health plans and 30,000 through its care delivery divisions), that is tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Health Plan, which is part of SCAN Group, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and MyPlace Health (a joint venture with CCA), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. To learn more, visit www.scanhealthplan.com or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
