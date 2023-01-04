OOm Welcomes Greater Success With New Office
The entire staff of OOm Singapore poses for a picture in their brand new office at 1 Grange Road, Level 7 Orchard Building.
OOm welcomes 2023 with a bigger and better office along Grange Road. The feat marks the start of success for the digital marketing and SEO company in Singapore.
More than a fruit of our labour, the new office marks a beginning to greater things, hence we proudly pursue success with this new opening,”SINGAPORE, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm marks the beginning of greater things for the digital marketing and SEO company in Singapore as it held the grand opening of its new office at 1 Grange Road, Level 7 Orchard Building, on the 12th of December, 2022.
— Wyvan Xu, the COO and Co-founder of OOm.
OOm has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2006. The fruitful and successful past few years have made way for a new opportunity to open a bigger and better new office to accommodate the growing workforce of one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore.
Besides accommodating more staff, working under one roof improves communication between teams; and builds stronger relationships and teamwork.
On top of that, the move is strategic on the part of OOm. The central location brings the digital marketing company closer to its clients. Collaboration and business discussion between the clients and OOm are also much more convenient, with more meeting rooms allocated.
“This new office marks another milestone of OOm’s journey and I’m beyond honoured to share the joy with our fellow employees, clients, as well as those who have been with us all this while. We will keep on striving to be a leading go-digital agency in Singapore to help businesses reach their goals with digitalisation,” Ian Cheow, the CEO and Co-founder of OOm.
“OOm has come a long way since 2006. We have witnessed significant growth over the past few years, in terms of employees and service offerings. More than a fruit of our labour, the new office marks a beginning to greater things, hence we proudly pursue success with this new opening,” Wyvan Xu, the COO and Co-founder of OOm.
Festivity and high spirits filled the grand opening of the new office. Apart from the hardworking and talented OOm staff, clients are invited to celebrate this new milestone as well.
The lion dance performance not only energised the celebration, but also invited prosperity, success, and good luck into the new office.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, OOm staff and guests shared stories, joy, and memories over a widespread scrumptious buffet lunch paired with champagne.
The new office housed a mural wall with OOm's beliefs, values and guiding principles. The murals state OOm's Vision: To be a thought leader and innovator in Asia: and OOm's Mission: To help our clients win in business with digitalisation.
The mural is a constant reminder that OOm is geared and committed to its goals.
Apart from the mural wall, the new office also features OOm's mantra: 'OOm makes it happen'; indicating the digital agency's commitment to making all things possible.
With the new office, OOm welcomes greater success and is the game face-on, ready to tackle the challenges lying ahead in the year 2023. As what the OOm's newest premise declares, OOm is prepared to make it happen. You can visit OOm at its new office at 1 Grange Road, Level 7 Orchard Building.
About OOm
OOm is a one-stop digital marketing agency founded in 2006. OOm specialises in Search Engine Optimisation, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Management (SMM), Content Creation, and Website Design & Development.
OOm is among the top 3% of Google Partners in Singapore, making the digital marketing and SEO company a Premier Google Partner and Meta Business Partner. As a pre-approved PSG (Productivity Solutions Grant) vendor by IMDA, OOm offers grants for both Digital Marketing and E-Commerce solutions.
Being a Premier Google Partner, OOm has a team of highly skilled and certified professionals screened and trained by Google. As a Meta Business Partner, brands will be working with OOm's team of specialists and strategists for your brand's Facebook ad and marketing campaign.
For the past years, OOm has been a recipient of many awards, including this year's Marketing Interactive's Excellence in Search Marketing and Excellence in eCommerce Marketing awards. For the second year, Clutch named OOm as one of the Top Singaporean Business-to-Business (B2B) Leaders for Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).
Strengthening its regional presence, OOm has erected offices in countries like the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR and China, reaching more and more people beyond Singapore.
In-house strategists and creatives are dedicated to achieving your digital marketing goals and helping your business be at the forefront of the digital space. OOm has a 100% transparency policy when running its ad campaigns. Contact OOm for more information about its digital marketing services.
Media Contact:
Spokesperson of OOm:
Mr Ian Cheow (CEO and CO-Founder, OOm)
Contact Person (Marketing):
Ms Esther Koh (Marketing Manager, OOm)
Ian Cheow
OOm
+65 9847 4099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube