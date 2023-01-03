Child Succumbs to Injuries from Chicopee Fire 

CHICOPEE — A 5-year-old boy has succumbed to injuries he suffered in a Christmas Eve fire at home, said Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick J. Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

On Dec. 24, 2022, the Chicopee Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of 759 Chicopee St. following 9-1-1 calls at about 12:07 pm. On arrival, firefighters were informed that the child was still inside. Firefighters made entry and rescued the boy, who was seriously injured. They immediately provided medical care at the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital.

“On behalf of the Chicopee Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to this innocent child’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Stamborski. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Chicopee Fire Department, Chicopee Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Arson Unit. Investigators believe that the fire started in the third-floor living room but were unable to determine the exact cause.

“Tragically, most fatal fires occur in the place we feel safest – our own homes,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please take a moment today to check your smoke alarms to be sure they’re working properly and within their 10-year useful lifespans. Develop a home escape plan with two ways out that you can use in the event of a fire, and be sure everyone in your family can safely use them.”

The fire caused significant damage to the three-story, multi-family dwelling. One other occupant and a firefighter are recovering from their injuries. About 15 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

###