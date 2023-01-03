Submit Release
Derby Barracks // Shooting Investigation - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#: 23A5000040

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Drew Cota                                                  

STATION: Derby            

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Approximately 0200 hours Tuesday, January 3, 2023

LOCATION: Newport / Northeast Kingdom

VIOLATION: Suspected Shooting

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Eddie De Los Torres

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that was reported early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Newport and left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Derby barracks were notified of an individual who had gone to North Country Hospital in Newport for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his extremities. The victim was identified as Eddie De Los Torres, 37, who is currently homeless in the greater Newport area. Torres disclosed limited information regarding the shooting and declined to provide further details to detectives assigned to investigate the incident. It is believed that the shooting occurred in the Northeast Kingdom area. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.  

 

