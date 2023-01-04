Submit Release
Year-End Loan Closing Leads to Most Active Quarter in T2 History

Rendering of the proposed Fulton Market development.

$23 million loan capped off a record-breaking year of loans totaling over $225 million

Having a lender that can execute on short notice and respond to inevitable changes as the deal comes together is invaluable. T2 is that for us.”
— Alex Najem
WHEATON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management, LLC demonstrated their agility and ability to expeditiously execute investments by closing on a loan in ten days to meet a seller’s year-end deadline. The $23 million loan funded the acquisition of a loft multi-family property in the Fulton Market neighborhood of Chicago. The loan resulted in T2 Strategic Real Estate Income Fund (SREI) having its strongest quarter in history, capping off a record-breaking year of 24 loans totaling over $225 million.

Alex Najem, Founder and CEO of Fulton Street Companies and borrower on the Fulton Market loan, shares “When deals arise you need to be able to act quick or you miss opportunities. Having a lender that can execute on short notice and respond to inevitable changes as the deal comes together is invaluable. T2 is that for us. Closing on a $23 million loan in ten days over a holiday was no easy feat. T2’s efforts ensured the deal was able to go through. We are excited to continue our enhancement of the Fulton Market neighborhood with best-in-class residential, commercial, and office buildings.”

Dan Van Prooyen, Chief Lending Officer at T2 Capital Management, commented, “At a time when market volatility and rising interest rates have led many lenders to slow loan approvals or stop lending altogether, T2 emerges as an active lender while maintaining full conviction on the loans issued. As demonstrated by its $82 million in multifamily loans originated in the fourth quarter, the T2 team has set itself apart with agility, integrity, transparency, and the certainty of execution making SREI a trusted financial partner to real estate professionals, nationwide.”

Headquartered in suburban Chicago (Wheaton), T2 serves as a balance sheet lender that has financed multiple projects throughout the USA including current projects in over 15 states. To find out more about debt financing or investment opportunities available with T2 Capital Management, visit T2investments.com.

About T2 Capital Management: T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in Chicago. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1.25+ billion and currently manages $500+ million across multiple investment strategies.

Dan Van Prooyen
T2 Capital Management
+1 630-590-9511
