September 24, 2020

I-70 Westbound Ramp Closure Beginning Monday, September 28th

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday, September 28th the on-ramp to I-70 Westbound (Main St South to I-70 Westbound on-ramp) will be closed with a marked detour in place along 10th Street to Market Street. The closure will continue for approximately four months.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

