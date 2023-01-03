Page Content

For Immediate Release

July 30, 2020

Contact: Brent Walker, WVDOH

Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

I-70 Ramp Modifications through September 2020

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that through September 2020, there will be a reduction of lane widths on both the I-70 westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island and the I-70 eastbound entrance ramp from Wheeling Island. Width reductions will take place during all hours.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

