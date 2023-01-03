Page Content

For Immediate Release

Randy Damron, WVDOH

Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov

October 22, 2020

Elby’s On-Ramp Width Restriction as of Saturday, October 24, 2020

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00AM, the Elby’s on-ramp to I-70 eastbound will be restricted to a 12 foot width for bridge painting to take place. This restriction will continue for approximately two weeks.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

###

​

​​