Ramp J Re-Opened as of Wednesday, September 23, 2020
For Immediate Release
Randy Damron, WVDOH
September 30, 2020
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, as of Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Ramp J has reopened at the junction of US-250 and I-70 WB in Wheeling.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
###