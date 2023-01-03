Page Content

For Immediate Release

Randy Damron, WVDOH

Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov

September 30, 2020

Ramp J Re-Opened as of Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, as of Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Ramp J has reopened at the junction of US-250 and I-70 WB in Wheeling.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

