Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,658 in the last 365 days.

DOH Unveils Fallen Worker Memorial

Page Content


WILLIAMSTOWN-


Family, friends, and coworkers of highway workers, who made the ultimate sacrifice, paid tribute to their memory during the unveiling of the West Virginia Division of Highways Fallen Worker Memorial.


The monument outside of the I-77 Williamstown Welcome Center honors the 49 men and women who have been killed in work safety zones since the creation of the State Road Commission in 1921.


“This represents a necessary and permanent way to pay tribute to those employees who lost their lives while improving the safety of our roads and bridges,” said Secretary Tom Smith. “We all have a role to play, by slowing down and staying alert in work zones, to make sure no more names are etched into this memorial.”


WVDOH employees were asked to submit their designs for the memorial. The concept chosen was by Marshall Snyder, District 7 Bridge Inspector. Vandalia Bronze, based in Morgantown, was awarded the contract to make the statue a reality. Sculptor Jamie Lester has also designed many other high-profile state projects such as the West Virginia Commemorative Quarter and Jerry West Statue.



​ ​ ​


You just read:

DOH Unveils Fallen Worker Memorial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.