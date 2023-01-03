Submit Release
Intermittent Lane Closures on McColloch Street

For Immediate Release

Randy Damron, WVDOH

Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov

August 18, 2020

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there is an adjustment to the previous single lane closures on McColloch Street that began Monday, May 4. The section of McColloch Street underneath I-70 in Wheeling will now have intermittent full closures during daylight hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and will switch back to single lane closures each night. These closures will continue for approximately one month.


Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays.  Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

###

 

 ​​​

