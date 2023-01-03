Page Content

For Immediate Release

Randy Damron, WVDOH

Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov

October 30, 2020

I-70 Westbound Reopening on November 2, 2020

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, pending weather, I-70 westbound will reopen on Monday, November 2, 2020 lifting the detour to US Route 40. Exit 1B (I-70 westbound to US-250S) will remain closed.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

