I-70 Eastbound Ramp Closure Beginning Monday, July 28th

September 24, 2020

Contact: Brent Walker, WVDOH
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday, September 28th the N2 on-ramp to I-70 Westbound (Main St South to I-70 Westbound on-ramp) will be closed beginning at 7:00AM with a marked detour in place along 10th Street to Market Street. The closure will remain in place for the duration listed in the contract specifications.


Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

 

